Republicans' chief House investigator vows to take on bureaucracy, starting with vaccine royalties | 4 Nov 2022 | The congressman who would lead the most powerful investigative committee in the House if Republicans win the midterms is sending an unmistakable advance warning to the permanent federal bureaucracy: It's time to "get rid of some of these useless bureaucrats who are just a drain on the American taxpayer." Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the ranking Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, told Just the News on Thursday evening his top three investigative priorities include Biden family corruption, the insecure southern border and the origins and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic... "We're seriously concerned about not just the origination of COVID, but also a lot of the COVID spending," Comer said during a wide-ranging interview on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show. "We're concerned about the royalties that high ranking government officials were getting for vaccine sales. We're concerned about the slush fund at the NIH [National Institutes of Health]."