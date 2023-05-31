Republicans Cry Foul: Biden's DOJ Targets West Virginia Governor's Family After He Launches U.S. Senate Campaign Against Democrat | 31 May 2023 | Republicans are crying foul following the news of Joe Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) targeting West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's (R) family. Justice, who is also a GOP Senate candidate hoping to unseat Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), is the latest to experience political targeting from Biden's DOJ, as it has filed a civil complaint against his family's coal empire -- over a dozen coal businesses ran or owned by his son Jay Justice -- citing "repeated violations of the law" in hopes of recovering what the assistant attorney general of the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division Todd Kim described as "penalties they owe as a result of those violations." The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) was among the first to accuse the Biden DOJ of sheer abuse of power, connecting the announcement to Justice's recent candidacy for Senate. "Joe Biden's Department of Justice has gone totally rogue. Democrats weaponizing the federal government to attack the family of a Republican Senate candidate is a complete abuse of power," NRSC spokesman Tate Mitchell stated.