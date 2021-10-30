Republicans demand answers from Biden Cabinet on reported payments to illegal immigrants: 'Horrific decision' | 29 Oct 2021 | Dozens of House Republicans are sending a letter to three of Joe Biden’s Cabinet secretaries regarding reports that their agencies are in talks to give illegal immigrants separated at the border under the previous administration $450,000 each. The Republicans are demanding answers from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Forty-five House Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, GOP Caucus Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, have signed onto the letter, which is led by North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy.