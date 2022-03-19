Republicans demand new probe into Hunter Biden laptop, coverup | 19 March 2022 | A growing number of Republicans around the country are demanding a new investigation into Hunter Biden after the New York Times confirmed the authenticity of a laptop whose contents were published by The Post 17 months ago. Though The Post exclusively revealed in September 2020 the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop and the potentially compromising material contained there, the story was censored by social media companies at the behest of the Democratic Party. Mainstream media outlets -- including The Times -- attacked or ignored The Post revelations, while the Biden administration falsely suggested it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. More than 50 intelligence agency officials publicly attempted to discredit the coverage saying it had "the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation" -- and none offered any apology when contacted by The Post this week. Upstate Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney said Saturday that the episode demanded congressional action.