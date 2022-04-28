Republicans File FEC Complaint Against Google Over 'Unfairly Shaping the Political Playing Field' --Gmail's algorithmic bias may have cost Republicans over a billion dollars of missed fundraising money, one GOP senator said | 28 April 2022 | As candidates ready themselves for the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans are demanding the Federal Election Commission (FEC) investigate Google on allegations of inherent political bias against Republican candidates embedded in the search engine's algorithms. On April 27, the Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) filed a joint complaint with the FEC to investigate the claims made by researchers at North Carolina State University (NCSU) that Gmail’s algorithm "makes it much harder for Republicans to reach their supporters" than Democrats and stifles the fundraising efforts of Republicans. The Republican groups said that this bias significantly impacted the party’s fundraising and outreach efforts, with potential costs running at over a billion.