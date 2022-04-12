Republicans Flip Another House Seat, Expanding GOP Majority in Next Congress | 3 Dec 2022 | Republicans have flipped a U.S. House of Representatives seat representing a central California district, expanding their majority in the next Congress. Farmer and businessman John Duarte, a Republican, declared victory on Dec. 2. "I promised our Valley families that I would be their bipartisan champion in Washington, D.C., by fighting for food on our tables, gas in our tanks, and water on our farms. That is exactly what I am going to go there to do," Duarte said in a statement. California Assemblyman Adam Gray, a Democrat, conceded.