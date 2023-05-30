Republicans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt of Congress over Biden document --Document allegedly describes a criminal scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign national | 30 May 2023 | House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is taking steps to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after the Bureau notified the panel it will not comply with its subpoena related to a possible criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden. The FBI, though, said Tuesday evening it remains committed to cooperating with Congress, and will provide access to the document "in a format and setting that maintains confidentiality and protects important security interests and the integrity of FBI investigations." Comer, R-Ky., has subpoenaed the FBI for a document that allegedly describes a criminal scheme involving Biden and a foreign national and relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. The document is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form.