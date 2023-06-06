Republicans launch CONTEMPT process against FBI director Wray after viewing Biden 'bribery' document - top GOP investigator says file involves 'shell companies' and shows 'pattern' of 'money laundering' --The FBI allowed leaders of the House Oversight Committee to view the FD-1023 form Republicans say proves Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million criminal bribery scheme --Contempt of Congress charges will still be initiated against FBI Director Wray --Rep. James Comer says the informant is highly credible, has served in the FBI for over 10 years and makes over six figures | 5 June 2023 | House Republicans are officially starting contempt of Congress charges against FBI Director Chris Wray for failing to turn over Biden "bribery" document they claim shows then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million "criminal" scheme with a foreign national. The escalation comes after the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Oversight Committee were granted access by the FBI Monday to view the FD-1023 form in a secure facility within the Capitol. The document apparently details an "arrangement" for an exchange of money for policy decisions. The Republicans issued a subpoena for the FD-1023 form last month and FBI Director Chris Wray was given a hard deadline of May 30 to hand over the unclassified document, with which he did not comply.