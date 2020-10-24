Republicans on Senate panel subpoena Facebook, Twitter CEOs | 22 Oct 2020 | The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to subpoena the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter a week after both platforms limited the spread of an article bout Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son [massive corruption, and Joe Biden himself]. The panel voted 12-0 to compel the testimony of Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey. The Democrats on the committee had boycotted the hearing over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. It is not clear when the Judiciary hearing would take place [becuase deep-state dirt-bag Lindsey Graham ensured it would take place *after* the election, to help Biden and his corporate socialist owners].