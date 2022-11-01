Republicans Sue New York Officials Over Allowing Non-citizens to Vote | 11 Jan 2022 | New York Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, and New York City's Board of Elections were sued Monday over a new law that lets non-citizens vote in elections. The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed the suit in New York Supreme Court along with City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borrelli, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), and other Republicans. Plaintiffs say a new bill that was passed by the Democrat-controlled City Council and allowed to become a law by Adams, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 1, violates the state Constitution and election law. The bill, if allowed to take effect, would let about 800,000 non-citizens such as illegal immigrants who arrived in the United States as children vote in local elections.