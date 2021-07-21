Republicans Threaten Boycott of Jan. 6 Panel After Pelosi Rejects 2 GOP Choices | 21 July 2021 | Republicans indicated on July 21 that they may boycott a select House committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she wouldn’t accept two GOP lawmakers tapped for the panel by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), both of whom had objected to 2020 electoral results during the joint session of Congress held on Jan. 6. McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill that Pelosi's move was unprecedented... "This panel has lost all legitimacy," McCarthy said.