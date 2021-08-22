Rescue dogs shot dead by NSW council due to COVID-19 restrictions | 22 Aug 2021 | Several impounded dogs due to be rescued by a shelter have instead been shot dead by a rural council in NSW under its interpretation of COVID-19 restrictions, alarming animal activists and prompting a government probe. Bourke Shire Council, in the state's north-west, killed the dogs to prevent volunteers at a Cobar-based animal shelter from travelling to pick up the animals last week, according to council's watchdog, the Office of Local Government... Animal liberation campaigner Lisa Ryan called for an urgent investigation. "We are deeply distressed and completely appalled by this callous dog shooting and we totally reject council's unacceptable justifications that this killing was apparently undertaken as part of a COVID-safe plan," Ms Ryan, Animal Liberation's regional campaign manager, said.