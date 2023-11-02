Rescuers Toil on in Rubble of Turkey and Syria as Death Toll Tops 25,250 | 11 Feb 2023 | Rescuers in Turkey pulled more people from the rubble early on Saturday, five days after the country's most devastating earthquake since 1939, but hopes were fading in Turkey and Syria that many more survivors would be found. In Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicenter in southern Turkey, there were fewer visible rescue operations amid the smashed concrete mounds of fallen houses and apartment blocks, while ever more trucks rumbled through the streets shipping out debris. The death toll kept growing--exceeding 25,250 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, facing questions over earthquake planning and response time, has said authorities should have reacted faster.