Researchers Debate Infecting People on Purpose to Test Coronavirus Vaccines | 01 July 2020 | One way to quickly see if a coronavirus vaccine works would be to immunize healthy people and then deliberately expose them to the virus, some researchers are suggesting. Proponents say this strategy, called a human challenge trial, could save time because rather than conducting tests the usual way -- by waiting for vaccinated people to encounter the virus naturally -- researchers could just infect them. Challenge trials have been used to test vaccines for typhoid, cholera, malaria and other diseases... But there were so-called rescue medicines to cure those who got sick. There is no cure for Covid-19. For both ethical and practical reasons, the idea of challenge trials for a coronavirus vaccine has provoked fierce debate. [As long as they start with Gates and Fauci.]