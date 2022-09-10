Researchers Use GMO Mosquitoes to Vaccinate Humans in NIH-Funded Malaria Study | 3 Oct 2022 | The National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded a malaria vaccine trial study that used genetically modified (GM) mosquitoes to vaccinate humans. A team of researchers at the University of Washington conducted the study, which was published in the Science Translational Medicine journal. The study involved 26 participants who received three to five "jabs" -- or bites from a small box containing 200 GM mosquitoes -- over a 30-day period. Sanaria, a company funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), is closely connected to the research, and the researchers involved in the trial use a gene-editing technology heavily promoted by Bill Gates.