Residents Told to Shelter in Place After Train Derailment in Springfield, Ohio | 4 March 2023 | A cargo train derailed in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday. Residents are being told to shelter in place. A hazmat crew is also on the scene. A post on Clark County's Facebook page stated (7:55 p.m. EST update): "The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has asked residents within 1,000 feet to shelter in place. We have issued no evacuation orders at this time. More than 1,500 residents are without power in Clark County." WHIOTV reported (initial report): "The Clark County Sheriff's Office have confirmed deputes are on scene of a train derailment late Saturday afternoon. Deputies and medics responded to the area of State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m."