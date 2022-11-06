Reuters ignores swastika tattoo of Ukrainian 'local' on its own photo | 10 June 2022 | Russian diplomats called out the news agency Reuters on Friday for not noticing that a Ukrainian man they identified only as a "local resident" in the city of Kharkov had an elaborate Nazi tattoo on his arm. "We've fixed your oopsie, Reuters," the Russian arms control mission in Vienna tweeted on Friday, putting a red circle around the man's tattoo and posting an enlarged image alongside, showing it more clearly. "In case you forgot, a Nazi is a Nazi is a Nazi," the mission added... The Russian arms control mission in Austria was hardly the first to notice the tattoo. Multiple social media users have responded to Reuters wondering about the caption or the choice to include it in the collage.