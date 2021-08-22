Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated | 22 Aug 2021 | Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson--who is fully vaccinated--and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were both hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement on Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 during a publicized event and urged others to get the vaccine as soon as possible. It's not clear if his wife, who is 77, also got the vaccine. Both are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, according to a statement from Jackson's nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.