Revealed: Chauvin juror who promised judge impartiality now says people should join juries 'to spark some change,' wore BLM shirt in 2020 | 2 May 2021 | A juror on the Derek Chauvin trial who told the court that he had no prior knowledge of the George Floyd civil case was photographed last August wearing a shirt that read "Get your knee off our necks" and "BLM." He stated last week that he saw jury duty as a means to "spark some change." Juror #52, now identified as Brandon Mitchell, reportedly told Judge Cahill on March 15 that he had no prior knowledge of the case prior to being summoned for jury duty. Speaking in a show called Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell on April 27, Mitchell said that people should say yes to jury duty as a means to promote societal change.