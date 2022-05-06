Revealed: Fauci's Recent $10M Monkeypox Grant --Gosh, What a Surprise. | 30 May 2022 | Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health agency was funding research to identify treatments for monkeypox shortly before the virus began spreading in a global outbreak. Fauci's agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has previously come under scrutiny for funding bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which many public health experts and intelligence officials believe to be the source of COVID-19. NIAID has also funded research into potential cures for monkeypox, shortly before the viral disease began spreading in a global outbreak The grant supports a "randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the safety and efficacy of tecovirimat for the treatment of patients with monkeypox virus disease." "The funding supports a clinical trial to identify effective treatments for monkeypox virus disease," explains a summary of the research, which, despite beginning in September 2020, has not generated any publicly available studies, papers, or patents.