Revealed: NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James posted unhinged race-obsessed YouTube clips warning of his intentions and hatred for Mayor Eric Adams --James remains at-large despite a multi-state hunt for him that also involves the FBI --He was known to the bureau and was on a terrorist watchlist after an incident in New Mexico in 2019 --James pulled out a gas mask on the northbound N train in Brooklyn yesterday then released a smoke bomb --He then opened fire with a handgun, shooting ten people, before somehow managing to flee --The surveillance cameras inside the station were not working which has hampered efforts to find him | 13 April 2022 | The race-obsessed suspect in Tuesday's horror shooting on the New York City subway posted a terrifying YouTube warning that he was driving from his home in Wisconsin and would "never be back again alive" three weeks before unleashing terror during rush hour. Frank James, 62, remains on the run on Wednesday morning 24 hours after allegedly opening fire on a packed northbound N train as it approached 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams officially named James as a suspect - upgrading him from "person of interest." ...It has emerged that he was known to the FBI and was questioned in 2019 in New Mexico though it is not yet clear why. He was cleared but was entered into the state's "Guardian Lead" system. The Guardian Program is the bureau's terrorist threat and suspicious incident tracking system. Despite being on that list, James was unimpeded as he relentlessly uploaded hate-speech-filled clips on YouTube about how oppressed black people were and how black and white people should have "no contact," for weeks before Tuesday's attack.