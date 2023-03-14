RFK Jr. Says CIA Is Connected to 2001 Anthrax Attacks | 14 March 2023 | Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was recently a guest on The Jimmy Dore Show and during his interview, he shared a wealth of knowledge about the 2001 anthrax attacks and the development of bioweapons in the United States. The anthrax attacks also known as the "Amerithrax" attacks occurred just one week after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks [also an inside job by the deep state]. The attacks consisted of anthrax being sent through the United States Postal System via letters and delivered to several news organizations, Sen. Patrick Leahy, and Sen. Tom Daschle. Kennedy shared that the letters were sent to both Sen. Leahy and Sen. Daschle because they were trying to block the Patriot Act in 2001.