Rheumatologist: 40% of 3,000 Vaccinated Patients Reported Vaccine Injury, 5% Still Injured --Dr. Robert Jackson said in his 35 years of practicing medicine, he has never seen anything like this. | 9 May 2022 | Dr. Robert Jackson has been a physician for 35 years. In his practice, there are more than 5,000 patients, about 3,000 of whom got vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines... Jackson said never in his career has he seen anything like what he's seeing now: 40% of his vaccinated patients reported a vaccine injury, and 5% are still injured. Nobody can argue his numbers are anecdotes because they were confirmed in the EULAR database and published in the BMJ: 37% had adverse events and 4.4% of patients had a flare-up of their disease after vaccination. Also, he's had 12 patients die following the jab. Normally in his patient base, he'll see one or two deaths a year.