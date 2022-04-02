Rhode Island fire at respiratory center sends 24 to hospitals - reports --The cause of the blaze was not yet clear | 3 Feb 2022 | At least 24 patients were transported to nearby hospitals in Rhode Island on Thursday night after a fire broke out at a medical care facility in Coventry, according to reports. The blaze started around 9 p.m. ET on the third floor of Genesis Healthcare's Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, WPRI-TV of Providence reported. Nearly 40 residents of the center were displaced because of the blaze, WJAR-TV of Cranston, Rhode Island, reported... Earlier Wednesday, WPRI reported that Genesis was under fire after its former CEO George Hager Jr. received a $5 million bonus despite the company accepting more than $300 million in federal coronavirus relief money. A total of nearly 100 residents at Genesis facilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have died from the pandemic, WPRI reported.