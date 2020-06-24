Rhode Island moves toward changing its official name over slavery connotations | 24 June 2020 | Rhode Island is moving toward changing its official name -- the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations -- due to its slavery connotations. Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) signed an executive order on Monday declaring that her office would not use the word "plantations" in future executive orders, citations or on its website. And last week, the Rhode Island state House signaled it will move forward with state Senate legislation to get a referendum on the name change on the November ballot. The state's only black state senator, Harold Metts, introduced the bill.