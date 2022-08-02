Rhode Island private school asks students not to give out valentines featuring 'only White human characters' | 8 Feb 2022 | A private school in Providence, Rhode Island, recommended that students avoid giving their peers Valentine's Day cards that portray "only white people," according to the National Pulse. In a letter to parents and students, Osvaldo Jose Marti, head of the Moses Brown Lower School, said, "As we approach the month of February, we are writing to share some guidelines for the selection and exchange of Valentines in the Lower School. If your child wishes to bring cards for classmates, please consider these recommendations... Please coach your child if purchasing commercially produced cards to select something that does not feel 'gender normative,'" the letter said. "Also, consider talking to your child about avoiding cards that portray only White human characters. Representation matters and our students of color also deserve to see themselves in some of the cards they receive, unless we can find cards without people pictured at all."