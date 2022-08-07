Rights Group Files First Lawsuit Against Hospitals Denying Transplants to Unvaccinated Patient

Rights Group Files First Lawsuit Against Hospitals Denying Transplants to Unvaccinated Patients | 7 July 2022 | A national legal rights organization has filed the first of what it says will be dozens of lawsuits against U.S. health care facilities that are denying patients organ transplants for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. In the first complaint--which was filed against the University of Michigan's transplant center--the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) argues the hospitals are carrying out illegal and unconstitutional policies by requiring medical treatment against the will of a patient. "Individuals in the United States have the inherent and fundamental Constitutional Right given by God, not any government board, to seek or to refuse medical treatment or any part of a course of medical treatment," PJI states in its lawsuit it served on July 5 to the board of regents that oversees the University of Michigan. According to Dave Peters, senior counsel for PJI, the California organisation will be filing a second lawsuit sometime this week against the Lehigh Valley Clinic in Pennsylvania.