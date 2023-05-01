RINO Dan Crenshaw Calls 20 Republicans Who Refuse to Vote for McCarthy 'Terrorists' | 4 Jan 2023 | The US House voted for Speaker for the 6th time Wednesday afternoon. GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suffered another humiliating loss for the sixth time. Kevin McCarthy has now lost votes since Tuesday and since President Trump's endorsement. On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX 2nd District) joined the Guy Benson Show. During the interview, Crenshaw referred to the 20 Republicanschallenging the establishment as "terrorists."