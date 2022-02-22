Rittenhouse announces Media Accountability Project to sue media outlets he says defamed him, others | 22 Feb 2022 | Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen found not guilty last year in the 2020 Kenosha shootings, has announced an initiative to back legal suits against media outlets that he says have defamed him and others. He announced the initiative, the Media Accountability Project, on Monday and indicated at least some of the money will go toward lawsuits against outlets that he thinks defamed him and his legal team during and after his 2021 trial. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another in a riot the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.