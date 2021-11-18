Rittenhouse judge bans MSNBC from courtroom after person accused of trailing jury bus --Judge Bruce Schroeder briefly addressed incident under investigation by Kenosha police | 18 Nov 2021 | The Wisconsin judge presiding over the case against Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday banned staff from MSNBC from entering the Kenosha courthouse for the remainder of the trial. In a brief statement before the court Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder addressed an incident in which a person who identified himself as an employee for MSNBC allegedly followed a sealed bus with blocked out windows as it left the courthouse to transport jurors to an undisclosed location. "I have instructed that no one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial," Schroeder said. "This is a very serious matter and I don't know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus – that is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action."