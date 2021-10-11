Rittenhouse judge tears into prosecution with aggressive tongue-lashing over questioning --'Don't get brazen with me,' the judge in Rittenhouse's trial told the prosecutor | 10 Nov 2021 | The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial scolded the prosecutor during a fiery exchange on Wednesday during cross-examination. "Don't get brazen with me," Judge Bruce Schroeder told prosecutor Thomas Binger in the courtroom. The exchange came after Binger asked Rittenhouse a series of questions regarding whether he knows that deadly force cannot be used to protect property. The judge soon asked the jury to exit the courtroom. Schroeder accused Binger of improperly trying to introduce testimony that he had earlier said he was not inclined to include. Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards also suggested Binger might be attempting to provoke a mistrial. "I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's post-arrest silence. That's basic law. It's been basic law in this country for 40 years. 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that," Schroeder told Binger.