RNC, Arizona AG candidate file lawsuit alleging election mismanagement by officials --Lawsuit names Democratic candidate for attorney general Kris Mayes and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs | 23 Nov 2022 | Republicans in Arizona have filed a lawsuit alleging incompetence from election officials illicitly influenced the midterms. Arizona Republican nominee for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh, together with the RNC, filed suit against many election officials Tuesday. The lawsuit names Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs alongside the recorders and boards of supervisors for all counties in the state... "The voters of Arizona demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials," Hamadeh said. "Pervasive errors by our election officials resulted in the disenfranchisement of countless Arizonans who had their voices silenced."