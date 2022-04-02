RNC Censures Cheney, Kinzinger for Their Role on Jan. 6 Committee | 4 Jan 2022 | The Republican National Committee (RNC) advanced a resolution on Thursday that would censure Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for their roles on the controversial House Jan. 6 Committee. The resolution would officially strip Cheney and Kinzinger of the support of the GOP and would take away their recognition as members of the Republican Party by the RNC. "The primary mission of the Republican Party is to elect Republicans who support the United States Constitution and share our values," the RNC resolution said. "The Conference must not be sabotaged by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who have demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President [Donald] Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022," it said further down.