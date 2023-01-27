RNC's Ronna McDaniel declares 'this is my last term as chair' | 27 Jan 2023 | Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel says that winning an unprecedented in modern times fourth term as chair of the GOP, there won't be a fifth term in her future. "This is my last term as chair. I'm saying it on Fox News. It's done," McDaniel declared in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday. Minutes earlier, McDaniel won the support of 111 committee members who cast ballots in a secret ballot vote for chair, more than the majority of the 168 members needed to secure re-election. The vote took place on the final day of the RNC's winter meeting, which was held this year at a seaside resort in southern California's Orange County. McDaniel topped her main challenger, RNC committee member from California Harmeet Dhillon, who won the support of 51 committee members.