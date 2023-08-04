Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Announces 2024 Presidential Bid | 7 April 2023 | Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., best known for his positions on environmental law and vaccine safety, filed the paperwork to run in the 2024 race for president of the United States on April 5. He filed as a Democrat, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing. "America is enduring an apocalyptic tribal polarization more toxic and dangerous than any time since the Civil War," Kennedy told The Epoch Times exclusively following the filing of the paperwork. "And while Democrats battle Republicans, elites are strip-mining our middle class, poisoning our children, and commoditizing our landscapes. I will focus my campaign, not on the issues that divide us but the values we have in common."