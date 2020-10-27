Roberts to administer judicial oath to Barrett Tuesday | 26 Oct 2020 | Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath to Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday following her confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday evening. The Supreme Court announced that Roberts will give the judicial oath to Barrett in a private ceremony Tuesday after she was officially confirmed by the Senate in a 52-48 vote. "Upon administration of that oath, she will be able to begin to participate in the work of the Court," the Supreme Court release states.