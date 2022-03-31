Robot dog carrying loudspeaker barks COVID safety instructions in locked-down city in China --Robot barks "wear a mask, wash hands frequently, check temperature" to residents | 30 March 2022 | A robot dog carrying a loudspeaker broadcasted pandemic safety measures in a residential community in eastern China. Video filmed in Shanghai City on March 29 shows the robot dog carrying a loudspeaker broadcasting messages on how to keep safe during the pandemic. The robodog was heard telling residents to "wear a mask, wash hands frequently, check temperature" and more safety instructions.