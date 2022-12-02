Robot photos appear to show melted nuclear fuel at Fukushima reactor --The fuel at Unit One is submerged in highly radioactive water as deep as two metres (6.5 feet). --Details of how the highly radioactive material can be safely removed, stored and disposed of at the end of the cleanup have not been decided. | 11 Feb 2022 | A remote-controlled robot has captured images of what appears to be mounds of nuclear fuel that melted and fell to the bottom of the most damaged reactor at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said. A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 damaged cooling systems at the power plant, causing the meltdown of three reactor cores. Most of their highly radioactive fuel fell to the bottom of their containment vessels, making its removal extremely difficult. About 900 tonnes of melted nuclear fuel remain inside the plant's three damaged reactors, including about 280 tonnes in Unit One.