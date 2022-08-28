Rockefeller Foundation Wants 'Mercury Project' Behavioral Scientists to Come Up With More Convincing COVID Vaxx Narratives | 28 Aug 2022 | In yet another sign that the covid vaccination agenda of globalist institutions did not do quite as well as they had originally hoped, the Rockefeller Foundation has revealed that it (along with other non-profits) has been pumping millions of dollars into a behavioral science project meant to figure out why large groups of people around the world refuse to take the jab. The "Mercury Project" is a collective of behavioral scientists formed by the Social Science Research Council (SSRC), a non-profit group which receives considerable funding from globalist organizations and governments. ...The root intentions appear to be focused on using behavioral psychology and mass psychology elements to understand the global resistance to the recent covid compliance efforts. Mercury groups will be deployed in multiple nations and regions and will study vaccine refusal and the medical "disinformation" that leads to it. They are operating with the intent to tailor vaccination narratives to fit different ethnic and political backgrounds, looking for the key to the gates of each cultural kingdom and convincing them to take the jab.