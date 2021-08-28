Rogue truckies vow to block every major highway into every state during radical anti-lockdown strike - as they urge Aussies to 'stock up on groceries' --An anti-vaxxer claims truck drivers are going to shut down logistics in Australia --In a video circulating online, he said the plan is to remove the 's*** government' [Yes!] --He urged Australians to stock up on supplies to get through the next two weeks | 25 Aug 2021 | Rogue truck drivers are reportedly plotting to shut down major highways across Australia to protest against Covid lockdowns. One driver has issued a warning in a video circulating online that truck drivers are 'planning to shut down the country' to 'remove the s*** government'. He said supply chains would soon be interrupted and urged Aussies to stock up on groceries to get them through the next couple of weeks. A GoFundMe page has since been launched [but totalitarians already disabled the account] to support the truckies financially as they prepare to strike from 9am on Tuesday August 31, which will involve 'blocking every highway entering into every state at the same time'. [Go truckies, go! We love you!]