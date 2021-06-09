Rolling Stone Forced to Correct Story That Falsely Claimed Oklahoma Hospital Was Overrun With Ivermectin Overdoses | 5 Sept 2021 | Rolling Stone ran a story in which they claimed that a hospital in Oklahoma was so overwhelmed with ivermectin overdoses that they were unable to treat patients for gunshot wounds. This week, Dr. Jason McElyea told KFOR the overdoses are causing backlogs in rural hospitals, "leaving both beds and ambulance services scarce," wrote Rolling Stone's Peter Wade. Shortly afterwards, the Northeastern Health System -- Sequoyah -- issued a statement completely rebuking the Rolling Stone article. In the statement, it was revealed that the doctor quoted in the Rolling Stone story was not even employed with NHS Sequoyah, had not worked at the location in months, and had not treated any patients related to ivermectin. The statement further debunks the Rolling Stone piece by stating that no patients have been turned away and that no ivermectin overdoses had occurred.