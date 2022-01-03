Romania's most famous football team, Steaua Bucharest, announces a ban on VACCINATED players, because its owner says that athletes 'lose strength' - and claims those who are jabbed die in hospitals --Mr Gigi Becali believes players vaccinated against coronavirus are 'powerless' --He claims players at Steaua Bucharest and rival clubs are struggling after taking the vaccine --The Romanian businessman singled out 36-year-old winger Ciprian Deac as an example of vaccine allegedly affecting older players --Becali also recently said Steaua Bucharest striker Claudiu Keseru can no longer play at a high level | 23 Feb 2022 | The owner of Romanian side Steaua Bucharest has sensationally announced the club will ban all players vaccinated against Covid-19 from playing for them. Mr Gigi Becali -- a Romanian businessman and politician -- said he is not allowing vaccinated players to play anymore because they are "powerless." Becali went on to claim that people who are vaccinated against the virus die in hospitals, as opposed to those who have refused the jabs. He also claimed players at Romanian rivals CFR Cluj and Rapid Bucuresti were struggling as a result of taking the vaccine, singling out 36-year-old winger Ciprian Deac.