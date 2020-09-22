Romney backs pre-election Supreme Court vote, paving way for McConnell, Trump | 22 Sept 2020 | Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) signaled on Tuesday that he is open to confirming a Supreme Court nominee this year, solidifying GOP support for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) vow to hold a vote on President Trump's nominee...Romney's decision is a blow to Senate Democrats and a boon to McConnell, with both sides watching him closely as a potential swing vote on bringing up whomever Trump nominates to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just weeks before a presidential election... So far only two GOP senators have said they do not support moving a nomination before the Nov. 3 election: Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).