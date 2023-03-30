Ron DeSantis says he will refuse any extradition request after Trump indictment: 'Questionable circumstances' --DeSantis slammed the charges against Trump as 'un-American' | 30 March 2023 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state "will not assist" in any extradition request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid what he called "questionable circumstances" while slamming the charges against former President Donald Trump as "un-American" and as a "weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda." The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday after a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. "The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," DeSantis tweeted Thursday. "It is un-American."