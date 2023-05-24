Ron DeSantis will launch his presidential bid with Elon Musk --The Florida governor will announce he is running for president on Twitter Wednesday evening in a conversation with Musk. | 23 May 2023 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for president during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, three sources familiar with the plans told NBC News. Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site's platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter. That same evening, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day... Last year, Musk said he would support the governor if he were to run for president.