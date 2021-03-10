RT appeals against YouTube deletion of German-language channels, as Moscow vows 'zero tolerance' stance to censorship by Big Tech | 1 Oct 2021 | RT has filed a formal appeal with YouTube over this week's deletion of its German-language channels RT DE and Der Fehlende Part, arguing the action was not only unwarranted, but ran contrary to the US-based platform's own rules. The popular services were abruptly deleted earlier this week, with YouTube accusing them of trying to circumvent a 'community guidelines' strike handed down for 'medical misinformation' in four videos related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. RT DE and DFP appealed the video-hosting platform's decision late on Thursday, urging it to reverse the ban. It said there was no attempt to circumvent anything.