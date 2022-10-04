Rubio, GOP Leaders Want Biden Admin to Explain How It Decided to End Title 42 | 9 April 2022 | On Thursday, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and other GOP senators in writing to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the "dangerous and reckless decision" to rescind Title 42, which, under the umbrella of COVID-19 protections, allows the federal government to immediately expel illegal immigrants... "This would mean over 500,000 illegal immigrants arriving per month at our border," the senators noted. Accompanying the letter on Thursday was a bill filed by Republicans to extend Title 42 to February 2025. Joining Rubio in introducing the bill were Republican Sens. Thom Tillis (NC), Jim Risch (ID), Roger Wicker (MS), Steve Daines (MT), Kevin Cramer (ND), Mike Braun (IN), Mike Crapo (ID), John Hoeven (ND), and Tim Scott (SC). As for the letter, the senators wrote, "This massive surge of illegal immigrants would be on top of a historic influx of illegal immigrants which has occurred during the Biden Administration," which has overseen encounters with nearly 2.3 million illegal immigrants since Biden took office.