Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law in New York State - for 'False and Misleading' Statements of 'Widespread Fraud' in 2020 Election | 24 June 2021 | Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in the state of New York on Friday. The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court said it was "immediately suspending" Giuliani's license. From the [insane] court document: Rudy made "false and misleading statements" defending President Trump after the 2020 election to "improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud."