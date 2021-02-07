Rumsfeld flashback: Rumsfeld admitted that the Pentagon was missing 2.3 trillion dollars | 2001 | The U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld admitted the day before the attack that the Pentagon was missing 2.3 trillion dollars. The claim is based on a quote from Donald Rumsfeld from September 10, 2001: "According to some estimates, we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions." The claim supports the conspiracy theory that the terror attack against the Pentagon was supposedly a so-called false flag operation. [Six ways to Sunday. Make no mistake about it: the same cabal behind 9/11 is wrapped up in the COVID/vaccine creation. Trillions made then - trillions made now. See how that works? --LRP] Rumsfeld had knowledge that the terror attack would take place the next day, knowing that the news of the missing trillions would be buried in the massive media cover of the attack. The hijacked Flight 77 was intended to impact the Pentagon at the exact spot where the documents that would reveal the fraud would be. The impact and the subsequent damage and fires were then to destroy the evidence.