Russia accuses U.S. of concealing data on biolabs --Attempts to "divert attention" raise questions regarding the Pentagon's biological activity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said | 12 June 2022 | The US has been concealing information about its "military biological activity" in the post-Soviet states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday. This, according to Zakharova, raises "serious questions" about Washington's compliance with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). In an interview with TASS published on Sunday, Zakharova said, "the United States prefers to remain silent about the ongoing work in the post-Soviet space and does not provide information within a framework of the BTWC confidence-building measures."